Tower Theatre Screening Winter Starts Now

Join us for a road trip through the Rocky Mountains, experience classic New England skiing and hitch a ride up the coast of Alaska. This season, the snow will feel a little deeper, the jumps a little higher and the views from the top will be just a bit more inspiring. Tap into your inner snow season stoke this season because Winter Starts Now.

Winter Starts Now

Saturday, October 23 at 4pm and 7pm

Sunday, October 24 at 5pm

Buy tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/warren-millers-winter-starts-now .

The safety of Tower patrons, staff, volunteers and performers is of paramount importance. With continuing COVID-19 cases and illness, plus evolving industry norms and best practices, the Tower Theatre now requires proof of full vaccination for entry to all performances. Those not fully vaccinated, ages 12 and up, must show proof of a negative result from an approved COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Fully vaccinated means receiving the final vaccination dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days before the performance date. All patrons need to provide this information as a condition of entry. Based on Oregon mandates, mask wearing is also required inside the venue by everyone 5 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

These protocols are subject to review and change according to federal, state and county recommendations and guidelines. Visit our COVID 19 ​Updates section of our website for full details.