Tower Ticket Announcement

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Mountainfilm On Tour – Bend

A Fundraiser, presented by and for the Environmental Center!

Friday & Saturday, February 21-22 at 7pm

Each year after the festival, Mountainfilm on Tour hits the road sharing the year’s most inspiring short films with communities worldwide. Mountainfilm on Tour shows are hosted by various organizations, outdoor retailers, schools and universities, theaters, local governments and individuals. Mountainfilm has been on tour since 1999, extending the festival’s reach and delivering inspiring content to audiences around the world.

Queer Comedy Night

Presented by OUT Central Oregon! A part of Winter Pride Fest 2025.

Friday, March 7 at 8pm

We’re beyond excited to bring the sensational Erin Foley to the Tower Theatre for a night of unstoppable laughter! Joining her are some of the best from the West Coast -Zack Binder (Los Angeles), Juno Men (Seattle), Bend’s own comedy legend, Katy Ipock! 🎉Get ready to laugh till your cheeks hurt — this is a comedy event you don’t want to miss! After party at Bend Brewing Company!‍

The Junebugs and Siren Songs

Presented by The Source Management!

Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30pm

Imagine if Neil Young and Janis Joplin had three love children, and those children grew up to like folk rock and hip hop. The Junebugs combine high-energy pop and rock with Pacific Northwest folksy goodness to create a genre-bending sound you can kick up your heels to. They are joined with the unmistakable harmonies of Siren Songs.

towertheatre.org