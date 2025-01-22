Summer Kids Camp Lottery Opens January 24

(Kids take part in the 2024 Summer Kids Camp at the Museum | Photo by Kyle Kosma)

Summer Kids Camp Lottery

Are you starting to think about your child’s summer break plans?

Enter your kiddos in this year’s Summer Kids Camp lottery offered to incoming first graders, second graders and third-fifth graders!

Registration for the lottery opens Friday, January 24 at 9am and closes Monday, February 3 at 11:59pm.

Summer Kids Camp Lottery

Friday, January 24-Monday, February 3

Please note we will no longer have options for children entering kindergarten.

It’s not too late!

Spaces still available for Spring Break Kids Camp

Sign up your kids now for Spring Break Kids Camp at the High Desert Museum! Open spaces are available for kindergarten and third-fifth grade.

Oregon Wildlife Watch

Have you ever wondered what animals live near you?

Now is your time to learn about the animals that roam near your home!

This workshop teaches the basics of recognizing tracks and signs, how to use trail cameras to document animals without disturbing them, and ways you can share what you find with scientists through community science projects. At the end of the workshop, participants will have the option to check out a trail camera to use at home.

Oregon Wildlife Watch

Saturday, February 8, 10am-1pm

$25, registration and prepayment are required. Space is limited.

Members Only: Register Today

Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Night on February 13

Please join us for our Annual Meeting with Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D., to hear about the Museum’s recent accomplishments and upcoming plans.

Afterward, stay to experience the festivities of Member Appreciation Night. This family-friendly event features a Valentine’s twist—make your own valentines for the animals at the Museum and ask them to “be mine!”

Annual Meeting

Thursday, February 13, 5-6pm

Registration is required.

Member Appreciation Night

Thursday, February 13, 6-7:30pm

Members free, member guests $5

Snacks provided plus a no-host bar

