Summer Kids Camp Lottery Opens January 24

(Kids take part in the 2024 Summer Kids Camp at the Museum | Photo by Kyle Kosma)
Summer Kids Camp Lottery
Are you starting to think about your child’s summer break plans?
Enter your kiddos in this year’s Summer Kids Camp lottery offered to incoming first graders, second graders and third-fifth graders!
Registration for the lottery opens Friday, January 24 at 9am and closes Monday, February 3 at 11:59pm.
Summer Kids Camp Lottery
Friday, January 24-Monday, February 3
Please note we will no longer have options for children entering kindergarten.
Learn More
It’s not too late!
Spaces still available for Spring Break Kids Camp
Sign up your kids now for Spring Break Kids Camp at the High Desert Museum! Open spaces are available for kindergarten and third-fifth grade.
Register
Oregon Wildlife Watch
Have you ever wondered what animals live near you?
Now is your time to learn about the animals that roam near your home!
This workshop teaches the basics of recognizing tracks and signs, how to use trail cameras to document animals without disturbing them, and ways you can share what you find with scientists through community science projects. At the end of the workshop, participants will have the option to check out a trail camera to use at home.
Oregon Wildlife Watch
Saturday, February 8, 10am-1pm
$25, registration and prepayment are required. Space is limited.
RSVP: Tickets
Members Only: Register Today
Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Night on February 13
Please join us for our Annual Meeting with Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D., to hear about the Museum’s recent accomplishments and upcoming plans.
Afterward, stay to experience the festivities of Member Appreciation Night. This family-friendly event features a Valentine’s twist—make your own valentines for the animals at the Museum and ask them to “be mine!”
Annual Meeting
Thursday, February 13, 5-6pm
Registration is required.
RSVP: Tickets
Member Appreciation Night
Thursday, February 13, 6-7:30pm
Members free, member guests $5
Snacks provided plus a no-host bar