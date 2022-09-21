Tower Ticket Announcement

(Photos | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

My Ascension

A Special Screening of a Suicide-Prevention Film and Discussion

Tuesday, October 11 at 6pm

Please join us for an evening of community connection to bring hope and awareness to fight suicide. Following the 90 min documentary will be a panel discussion to share stories and resources. There will also be trained clinicians on hand for anyone needing assistance. We encourage anyone interested in joining us for this event to be aware of the potential for activating material as we discuss suicide among teens. This subject, while difficult, is vital to the destigmatization of mental health and our ultimate goal of mental health and wellness for all.

Tickets are FREE, but you must reserve a seat in advance!

Olivia Knox

with special guest MOsley WOtta

Saturday, October 22 at 7:30pm

Pop singer-songwriter Olivia Knox returns to her hometown of Bend, Oregon performing her debut EP, to be released in November. The show, exclusively at the Tower Theatre, will also feature several new, original songs. Olivia has created many viral moments on TikTok, the biggest one a duet with singer/producer Charlie Puth. Her video duet with pop rock star Andy Grammer was featured on the TODAY Show. Dancing is going to be strongly encouraged!

Jason Graham (AKA MOsley WOtta) was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Bend, Oregon at the age of nine. His works span over two decades and across multiple mediums including writing, painting and music. Graham creates musical art exploring the complicated relationship between self and community.

