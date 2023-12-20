Tower Ticket Announcement

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Ana Popovic

Presented by 1988 Entertainment

Tuesday, January 16 at 7:30pm

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record.

ZOSO

Presented by 1988 Entertainment

Saturday, March 9 at 7:30pm

Over the 28 years and over 4500 shows since ZOSO came together as a group in the mid-‘90s, the seemingly tireless quartet has continued to earn its well-deserved reputation as being, in the words of The L.A. Times, “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppelin tributes.” ZOSO doesn’t cut corners on either the look or sound of Led Zeppelin.

Cultivating Partnerships: Traditional Ecological Knowledge and Science in Land Stewardship

Presented by Oregon Natural Desert Association

Tuesday, March 19 at 7pm

This event is a part of the 2024 High Desert Speaker Series.

Spend an evening with Dr. Cristina Eisenberg, Associate Dean for Inclusive Excellence and Maybelle Clark Macdonald Director of Tribal Initiatives in Natural Resources at Oregon State University, as part of our 2024 High Desert Speaker Series. Dr. Eisenberg will share learnings from her research on ecocultural restoration and how she approaches land stewardship through a lens of Two-Eyed Seeing.

Tracing Geological History Through Rocks and Minerals in Oregons Desert

Presented by Oregon Natural Desert Association

Thursday, April 18 at 7pm

Join us for the final events of the 2024 High Desert Speaker Series, featuring Alison Jean Cole — an author, rockhound, and lapidary artist. In this informative talk, Alison will showcase the rock and mineral treasures of Oregon’s desert. Obsidian, jasper, opal, and petrified wood each tell a unique story about the fascinating geological history of our region.

