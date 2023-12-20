Save the Dates for the 2024 Summer Festival

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2024 Summer Season will be held from August 9-23. Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, the 47th season will have the theme of “Classical Elements.”

More details on next summer’s exciting and diverse programs will be announced in January 2024. We look forward to seeing you in Bend & Sunriver next summer!

Announcing “Hear & Now” Concert

Ryan Zwahlen, flute and oboe, and Gary Ruppert, piano are presenting a free concert in January, with all proceeds supporting the Festival’s Steinway Piano Fund.

“Hear & Now” Concert:

Creating a place with music

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2pm

Sunriver Christian Fellowship

18139 Cottonwood Rd., Sunriver

Free, donations gratefully accepted

All proceeds benefit Sunriver Music Festival’s Steinway Piano Fund

Compositions by Florence Price, Maurice Ravel and more grace this program with abundant opportunities for creative listening and musical imagery.

In the performers’ words:

“Listening to music is a creative process in which each listener constructs their own meaning from a musical experience. This program will help guide you, as a listener, in developing multiple options for what each piece might mean. What do you hear now, in this place, that creates meaning for you?”

Friends of the Festival

Members play a big part in helping make the music happen!

Sunriver Music Festival’s annual memberships are vital to the Festival’s sustainability. Members, called “Friends of the Festival,” receive benefits including the ability to purchase 2024 Summer Festival tickets early for best seat selection, discounts on series tickets, and invitations to special events.

Tickets for the 47th season for top-tier members go on sale as early as April 1; ticket sales for the public open June 1. Membership benefits begin with a $100 donation.

For more info on becoming a Friend of the Festival, visit sunrivermusic.org, email information@sunrivermusic.org, or call 541-593-1084.

More Upcoming Events

Valentine’s Dinner & Dance

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

5-8:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Sponsored by Sunriver Resort and featuring an energetic jazz combo fronted by tenor saxophonist Cliff Colón, here’s your opportunity for a fun night out for Valentine’s Day in the iconic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. Tickets include a hosted happy hour, multi-course dinner, and full concert ($130 per person).

Piano Showcase

Saturday, March 16, 2024

7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

The sixth Annual Piano Showcase features acclaimed classical pianist Sean Chen and award-winning blues and boogie woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza. This multi-genre event—including a masterclass, workshop and diverse concert program—celebrates the versatility and virtuosity of the piano.

Give the Gift of Music

Share your love of Sunriver Music Festival by giving your friends, family and associates a Festival gift certificate!

Purchase a gift certificate online in any amount you choose and print it out for last-minute holiday giving.

