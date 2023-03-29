Tower Ticket Announcements

(Photos courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Mountain Supply Presents REEL ROCK 17

Presented by Bend Endurance Academy

Sunday, April 2 at 7:30pm

Capturing the greatest stories and sends from the year in climbing, the new films of REEL ROCK 17 presented by The North Face will deliver a joyful dose of inspiration, heart and humor.

Proceeds for this festival will benefit The Bend Endurance Academy & Vámonos Outside!

Girl Named Tom

Presented by Martin Media LLC

Monday, April 3 at 7:30pm

Don’t worry if you missed your chance to book tickets to their first show! Girl Named Tom will be coming back to the Tower in April to give another stellar performance! For more information on the first vocal group to ever win “The Voice”, follow the link below….

“[They are] The most special thing I have seen on this show” and they give “Ethereal, gorgeous performances, respectively”

The Land, Its People and the Future

Presented by ONDA

Monday, April 10 at 7pm

Wilson Wewa will discuss the land, its people and the past, present and future of protecting the high desert in Oregon. Wilson is a storyteller, spiritual leader, and oral historian for the Warm Springs Paiute. A descendant of Paiute Chief Paulina and Chief Weahwewa, he learned most of the stories and legends he tells from his grandmother and tribal elders in Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and California. Wewa is the author of Legends of the Northern Paiute (OSU Press 2017).

Pigs on the Wing:

Dark Side of the Moon

Presented by Remarkable Entertainment!

Saturday, April 15 at 7:30pm

Pigs on the Wing’s 2022-2023 tour will showcase a full performance of the 1973 classic The Dark Side of the Moon in honor of the 50th anniversary of that album’s release. Concert-goers can expect a full second set of Pink Floyd classics performed with all of the intensity and dedication to the music of Pink Floyd fans have come to expect from Pigs on the Wing — along with an immersive visual experience.

Plus a full second set of Pink Floyd classics.

The Kingston Trio

Presented by Paul Mitchell Systems

Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30pm

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Buddy, who has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture – and the top of the music charts. They’ll perform such timeless classics Where Have All The Flowers Gone? and Tom Dooley.

Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles

Presented by The Source Management!

Sunday, April 23 at 7:30pm

By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award-winning sounds of our generation’s Greatest American Songbook, this legendary Southern California group, has touched the hearts of fans all over the world.

So join us on a trip down a dark desert highway… Feel the cool wind in your hair … It’s time to check into … The Hotel California.

Banff Film Festival

Presented by Friends of REALMS

Friday & Saturday, April 28-29, both shows at 7pm!

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road and lands at the Tower Theatre for two nights with a different film each evening. Join us for the adventure!

Friday, April 28

Saturday, April 29

