Sunriver Stars to Host Audition for Old-Time Mystery Theater

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) is preparing to host auditions for its second show of the 2023 season, Radio S.T.A.R. (Sunriver Thespians as Readers). Auditions will take place at 6pm April 11 at Village Properties, 56835 Venture Lane, Suite 208, in the Sunriver Business Park.

The fun and excitement of listening to a thrilling radio show will be brought to life on stage, with Central Oregon actors reading the exciting and suspenseful scripts. The production will feature two performances, A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery adapted by Jon Jory, and In Memoriam by Marlene Remington.

“I like to direct Readers’ Theater because, although Sunriver Stars Community Theater has enriched the lives of many children with our free drama camp, we haven’t paid enough attention to the many seniors who are good actors, but are finding memorization a challenge,” said Director Susan Evans Inman. “At least occasionally, we offer them a chance to shine by presenting a ‘Radio Show’ in which they have scripts right there on stage.”

The Holmes mystery features an authentic adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story, A Scandal in Bohemia, with a fast-paced, comedic and meticulous storyline. The cast includes: Holmes and his friend Dr. Watson, an adventurous young woman, Holmes’s landlady and the king seeking Holmes’s help. There will also be extras as fighters, jingle singers and a radio announcer.

In Memoriam is a fast-moving, chilling murder mystery. Five people gather on an isolated island for a weekend house party turned nightmare as one person after another is accused of murder, and is then murdered — each by a different method. Cast needs include the daughter of a wealthy publisher, a stockbroker, a physician, an elderly spinster, a gangster, the butler and a radio announcer.

Adult roles call for women ages 20-90 and men ages 25-70. No child roles are available. Jingle singers can be any age that can sing on key and harmonize. Voice types needed include soprano, alto, tenor and baritone/bass.

“There will be little to no memorization required; just reading an Old Timey Radio Show script, complete with ads and jingles,” Inman said. “We are presenting the jingles composed for local businesses, as well as some of the all-time favorites, such as Brylcreem.”

Radio S.T.A.R. will take place at 7pm June 1-2 and at 2pm June 3 at The Door, 56885 Enterprise Drive. Show-related questions may be directed to Inman at SusansPacas@yahoo.com.

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver, Oregon and the surrounding communities.

sunriverstars.org