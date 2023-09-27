Turkish Psych Band Altin Gün Plays Domino Room

(Graphic courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

Altin Gün is headed your way on the heels of their fourth studio album, Aşk, out now via ATO Records. They’ll be at Domino Room on Monday, November 13, would love to hear if you’re interested in setting up coverage or checking out the show!

Here’s the music video for their most recent single Doktor Civanim:

In case you’re not familiar, they’re an Amsterdam-based Turkish psych band that was signed to ATO Records after King Gizzard championed them. Success has continued to follow them, including Grammy nominations and sold-out shows around the world. Recorded with vintage techniques and studio equipment, Aşk sees the band once again reinterpreting classic Anatolian folk tunes, but this time returning to the live-band psychedelic rock they made their name on.

Some other cool things — they wrote a few originals for the new Star Wars game (where you can hear them as “Altin Lazer Blaster” in the Cantina), and they even got a pretty central focus in Apple’s new product demo conference. Few bands can add WWDC23 and a Star Wars video game to their resume!

