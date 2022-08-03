Ukrainian Pianist Dmytro Choni at Sunriver Music Festival

(Dmytro Choni | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Piano soloist announcement: the historic Sunriver Resort Great Hall sets the stage for two groundbreaking performances featuring Ukrainian Dmytro Choni, one of the best young pianists in the world.

Choni, a brand new medalist of the Cliburn International Piano Competition, joins the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra in a stunningly beautiful piano-centric evening on August 15 and performs solo on August 16. Visit sunrivermusic.org now for tickets.

Choni began piano in his native Kyiv (Ukraine) when he was four years old. Now, a medalist of multiple international competitions, he says, “Music is always kind of a hideaway from what’s going on in the world. Through the music, you can try to project the best possible emotion, the optimism, the hope.” Experience this hope August 15-16 in Sunriver.

Three Chances to Experience Choni in Action at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall:

August 15, 7:30pm as featured soloist with Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell and the Festival Orchestra in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Pre-concert talk with the Maestro at 6:30pm.

August 16, 7:30pm in a solo concert featuring music of Brahms, Liszt, Debussy and more.

August 16, 1:30pm leading a masterclass with some of Central Oregon’s best young piano students. Public invited to observe.

The 45th season Summer Festival runs August 10-21, 2022 in Sunriver and Bend. Visit sunrivermusic.org for the full schedule and tickets.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

sunrivermusic.org • 541-593-1084, tickets@sunrivermusic.org