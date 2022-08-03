Join Us for An Evening with the Blues

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

We’ve partnered with our friends at Sisters Rhythm & Brews to present our final Summer Concert of the season — An Evening with the Blues with Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis.

Join us at Sisters Art Works at 204 W Adams Ave. on Thursday, August 11 for an evening packed with soul power, blues, and southern gospel from these GRAMMY-nominated artists. Doors open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm. This is an all ages, general admission show with lawn seating.

Jontavious Willis performs Take Me To The Country

Buy Tickeets