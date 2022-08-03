Join Us for An Evening with the Blues

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)
We’ve partnered with our friends at Sisters Rhythm & Brews to present our final Summer Concert of the season — An Evening with the Blues with Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis.
Join us at Sisters Art Works at 204 W Adams Ave. on Thursday, August 11 for an evening packed with soul power, blues, and southern gospel from these GRAMMY-nominated artists. Doors open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm. This is an all ages, general admission show with lawn seating.
Jontavious Willis performs Take Me To The Country