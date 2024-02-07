Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Fly Fishing Film Tour

Presented by Adventure Entertainment

Thursday, February 15 at 6pm

The 18th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) is back at the Tower with a top notch selection of short films that are sure to get you fired up for the season ahead.

The F3T is the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind. Come for the films and stay for the giveaways and camaraderie that will feed your fishing addiction.

6pm Showing

Women’s Adventure Film Tour

Presented by Wild Basin

Friday, February 16 at 5:30pm

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is coming soon and features an exhilarating selection of short films that showcase the inspiring journeys of remarkable women who fearlessly pursue adventure in various fields. This year’s tour promises to captivate audiences with incredible stories of determination, courage, and triumph.

Unlike traditional adventure films focusing solely on extreme feats, this tour aims to inspire everyone to step outside their comfort zone and challenge their boundaries. It’s a celebration of bravery, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit within us.

Kendal Mountain Film Tour

Presented by Adventure Entertainment

Friday, February 16 at 8pm

Britain’s biggest adventure festival comes to the Tower! Take a cinematic journey through the world’s most breathtaking landscapes with a selection of award-winning films showcasing the year’s most daring feats of courage and tales of human resilience. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or simply someone who appreciates the majesty of nature, this tour promises to ignite your sense of adventure and leave you with a renewed appreciation for the planet we call home.

Live at Laurel Canyon

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Thursday, February 22 at 7:30pm

Much more than a “tribute” act, Live from Laurel Canyon (led by Brian Chartrand of “The Sweet Remains”) tells how dozens of musicians in a secluded L.A. neighborhood became friends, and often bandmates, to create a whole new style of American music – folk rock. Relive the songs and stories of the Mama and Papas, the Eagles, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Buffalo Springfield, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Joni Mitchell, and many more.

Central Oregon A Cappella Festival

featuring Deke Sharon and Voctave

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

and Sunriver Music Festival

Saturday, February 24 at Sunriver Resort

This year’s reimagined Central Oregon A Cappella Festival will take place at a new winter wonderland destination — the Homestead Ballroom at Sunriver Resort. It’s a “don’t miss” day for a cappella fans, music lovers and aspiring singers to share a one-of-a-kind celebration of vocal artistry. Participate in singing games led by Pitch Perfect and Sing Off producer Deke Sharon. Experience the sensational 11-member a cappella ensemble Voctave live in concert! Read full event details here.

Coming Soon

March 3: Trailblazing Women of Country

March 5: Animaniacs Live!

March 9: ZOSO the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

March 10: She’s Speaking Live – A Concert Celebrating Women Songwriters

March 15: An Irish Rambling House

Find tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.

