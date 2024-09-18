Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Beyond the Fantasy

Presented by Teton Gravity Research

Sunday, September 29 — Three shows!

TGR is proud to present its 29th annual ski and snowboard film. This year, we’re diving headfirst into the whimsical imagination that our athletes embrace to turn improbable mental images into reality. Mountains provide the ultimate canvas for our community to evolve dreams into truth, and with no lack of adrenaline-pumping action, this film is also a celebration of the contagious camaraderie and joyous absurdities that make riding on snow a way of life.

3:30pm Matinee

6:15 Early Show

9pm Late Show

Trailblazing in Space:

Missions of Discovery and Diversity

with Dr. Ellen Ochoa

Presented by Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series

Thursday, October 3 at 7pm

The first Latina in space, Dr. Ellen Ochoa, has charted an inspiring path — as a researcher, inventor, astronaut with four missions and director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Experience a stirring presentation as Ochoa speaks about the frontiers of space and the importance of breaking barriers, from championing diversity in the STEM fields to expanding the culture of the corporate world.

Livestream viewing option available!

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Presented by Oregon Natural Desert Association

Friday, October 4 at 6pm

Oregon Natural Desert Association presents the Wild & Scenic Film Festival — an evening of short films showcasing our earth’s natural wonders and the amazing stories of activists working to conserve the environment. Join us before the show to chat with ONDA staff, learn about current advocacy and volunteer opportunities, buy raffle tickets, and catch up with fellow members of ONDA’s community!

Henry Cho

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday, October 5 at 7:30pm

Henry Cho is first comedian since 1973 to be inducted into The Grand Ole Opry. Cho’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Cho was co-creator, co-producer, and co-writer of The Henry Cho Show on GAC.

Stayin’ Alive – One Night of the Bee Gees

Presented by Emporium Presents

Sunday, October 6 at 7:30pm

Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive tribute production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. Stayin’ Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice. In addition to softer poetic ballads, audiences will enjoy the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist of blockbusters.

Tapestry

The Music of Carole King

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, October 7 at 7:30pm

Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King faithfully recreates the glorious sound of a Carole King concert, leaving your audiences with memories of the great music she wrote and recorded, including You’ve Got a Friend, Natural Woman, It’s Too Late, So Far Away, I Feel the Earth Move and Beautiful — the title song of the mega-hit Broadway musical about the life and times of one of America’s most prolific, honored, and revered singer-songwriters.

Churchill

starring David Payne

Presented by Emery Entertainment

Sunday, October 20 at 2pm

In this often funny, sometimes touching, and always engaging one-man-show, veteran British actor David Payne brings Churchill to life onstage. Audiences will be delighted to hear of his exploits during the Boer War, his constant battles with Britain’s fellow politicians, and his special relationship with America and America’s presidents. But most telling of all, Churchill enlightens the audience with intimate and touching details of the two special women in his life — his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

NPR’s Scott Simon

Orchestrating Propaganda

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, October 21 at 7:30pm

With professional insights and personal passion, the NPR Weekend Edition Saturday host reveals how German musicians re-purposed popular big band tunes with propaganda lyrics to weaken American resolve during World War II. Scott’s vigilant anti-Semitism research unveils the dangers of disinformation technology, then and now.

VIP Meet & Greet packages available!

Calm Beneath Castles

A Matchstick Productions Ski Film

Presented by Toyota

Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30pm

Calm Beneath Castles is an awe-inspiring ski movie that delves into the heart, soul, and mind of skiers driven by an insatiable thirst for adventure and discovery. This epic film explores the essence of finding solace in nature and being one with the mountains. Following the world’s best skiers to breathtaking locations, it captures their quirks, instincts, and passion as they prepare and take on the mountain.

Warren Miller’s 75

Presented by Warren Miller Entertainment

Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25 — Three Shows!

This fall marks the 75th anniversary of the Warren Miller film legacy. When the first film from Warren Miller debuted in 1949, it ignited a new genre of filmmaking for the snowsports industry. Today, Warren Miller films have captured the stories of skiers and riders from every edge of the winter world and continue to gather audiences each fall to celebrate the start of the season. This year, viewers can expect to discover new, rising talent and storytelling that focuses on the future of the sport.

Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus — LIVE!

Presented by Emery Entertainment

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm

This uproarious show, a seamless blend of theater and stand-up, has been revamped for 2024. Expect a delightful, light-hearted comedy inspired by John Gray’s New York Times #1 best-selling book. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage.

Tickets half price with code: MARS!

American Authors

with special guest DWLLRS

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, October 27 at 7:30pm

The New York trio’s debut single Best Day of My Life hit number one on Billboard’s 2014 Adult Pop Chart, becoming a staple of ads, movies, TV and video games around the world. They’ve played awards shows, hit the stages of legendary venues all over the world, and toured the world with bands such as Andy Grammar, OAR, OneRepublic, The Revivalists, and The Fray.

Southern California alternative duo DWLLRS opens the show!

Capitol Comedy

“You Can’t Be Serious!”

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, October 28 at 7:30pm

A professional troupe of singers, comedians and impressionists poke fun at both sides of the political aisle with sketches, song parodies, mock commercials and “news breaks” for a night of much-needed laughter one week before the Presidential election.

Brad Tursi of Old Dominion

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30pm

Brad Tursi, an award-winning songwriter and member of multi-Platinum selling band Old Dominion, is welcoming his first solo collection, Parallel Love. A batch of songs that have been written over the past ten years, Parallel Love reflects where the accomplished artist, guitarist, and writer is in the present moment. Tursi will showcase his hits and debut original material in his only Oregon stop on the tour.

