The Museum at Warm Springs Awarded $25,899 from Oregon Cultural Trust

(Gathering rose boughs in preparation for the rose bough baby board making class, June 2023 | Photo by Elizabeth A. Woody)

The Museum at Warm Springs has received a FY 2025 Cultural Development grant for $25,899 from Oregon Cultural Trust. This September, Oregon Cultural Trust awarded a record $3.85 million to 148 Oregon cultural organizations. The Museum at Warm Springs is among six Central Oregon entities that has received funding.

The $25,899 grant will support Tł’aawxmamiyai — For Everyone — The Knowledge from Long Ago featuring Warm Springs and other Indigenous master artists as traditional arts workshop teachers and exhibitors, emerging Warm Springs artists as workshop participants and exhibitors, and young Warm Springs Tribal members as exhibitors in the 31st Annual Tribal Member and Youth Art Exhibit (on view November 6, 2024 through February 8, 2025) as well as the non-tribal general public as Museum visitors.

Tł’aawxmamiyai — For Everyone — The Knowledge from Long Ago is grounded in the examples of “Ticham,” the Long Memory of the Land,” says Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné). “Along with our project partners, we will teach and learn the integration of Indigenous knowledge and cultures in our daily lives.”

“We are grateful to Oregon Cultural Trust for this generous grant that will allow us to continue to pass along our traditional Warm Springs arts to our community — skills and arts such as tule mat making, rose bough baby board making, wapas (yarn bag) and corn husk bag making, cedar bark basket making and many other traditions that have long been integral parts of our culture,” says Woody. “In addition, our Warm Springs youth represent a new generation of our people, and we are proud to encourage and nurture their creative and artistic journey during our popular, annual Tribal member and youth exhibits.”

Become a Museum Member:

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. 2024 Members will have access to the 2024 Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum welcomes donations any time of the year. Please consider a matching gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Your gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes you owe. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of our Museum. The Museum at Warm Springs is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331