Under the Marquee

Coming Up Next at the Tower

The Fab Four

The Ultimate Tribute

Presented by Emporium Presents!

Friday, January 13

The Emmy Award-Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.

Free Outside

Presented by BendFilm

Tuesday, January 17

On August 28, 2020, mountain athlete Jeff Garmire set out to break the unsupported Colorado Trail record. This meant he had to carry all his food and gear for the entire 486 miles through the Rocky Mountains and complete the trail faster than anyone ever had before. Experience what no endurance athlete or film crew had ever done before.

Shrek

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation, Deschutes Public Library, Assistance League of Bend and Juniper Elementary

Friday, January 20

Shrek captured the world’s imagination as the Greatest Fairy Tale Never Told! With the help of loveable Donkey, Shrek goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad.

This free movie, based on the 1990 book by William Steig, is part of our “Page to Screen” family series. Come early for a book giveaway in the lobby!

Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono

Presented by SBL Entertainment

Saturday, January 21

See the iconic Hawaiian music legends of the 1970s who’ve continued to reinvent the sound of the islands over four decades.

Beamer’s slack key guitar release Honolulu City Lights is the largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. Beamer was one of the first Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame members to integrate traditional Hawaiian instruments into contemporary arrangements.

Kapono’s unique blend of rock, reggae, and blues helped forge the sound of ’70s Hawaiian music. Voted Favorite Entertainer of 2021, he received his 21st Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award (Hawaiian “Grammy”) in 2022.

Jazz at Lincoln Center

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, January 22

“Songs We Love” journeys through the first four decades of popular jazz tunes. Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, three vocalists front an all-star band of New York’s rising jazz performers. The ensemble swings their way through memorable masterpiece melodies, showcasing blues and jazz singers of the 1920s to the big bands’ star crooners in the 1950s.

Coming Soon

Late January

January 23 Recycled Percussion

January 24 Blind Boys of Alabama w/ Charlie Musselwhite

January 25 Nature Nights: Fungi in the Forest

January 26 Season of Nonviolence — Sold Out!

January 30 International Guitar Night

Save the Date

Bend A Cappella Festival

Friday-Saturday, February 17-18

The Tower resumes the Northwest’s only festival focusing on masterclasses, performances, and raising voices in camaraderie with fellow vocalists.

Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, The Sing-Off) repeats as coach and host, while Naturally 7 — recently proclaimed by CBS “World’s Best Group” — returns to headline, wondrously transforming their voices into jaw-dropping human instruments.

Festival passes include a free ticket to Naturally 7’s concert!

