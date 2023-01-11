Under the Marquee

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)
Coming Up Next at the Tower
The Fab Four
The Ultimate Tribute
Presented by Emporium Presents!
Friday, January 13
The Emmy Award-Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.
Free Outside
Presented by BendFilm
Tuesday, January 17
On August 28, 2020, mountain athlete Jeff Garmire set out to break the unsupported Colorado Trail record. This meant he had to carry all his food and gear for the entire 486 miles through the Rocky Mountains and complete the trail faster than anyone ever had before. Experience what no endurance athlete or film crew had ever done before.
Shrek
Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation, Deschutes Public Library, Assistance League of Bend and Juniper Elementary
Friday, January 20
Shrek captured the world’s imagination as the Greatest Fairy Tale Never Told! With the help of loveable Donkey, Shrek goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad.
This free movie, based on the 1990 book by William Steig, is part of our “Page to Screen” family series. Come early for a book giveaway in the lobby!
Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono
Presented by SBL Entertainment
Saturday, January 21
See the iconic Hawaiian music legends of the 1970s who’ve continued to reinvent the sound of the islands over four decades.
Beamer’s slack key guitar release Honolulu City Lights is the largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. Beamer was one of the first Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame members to integrate traditional Hawaiian instruments into contemporary arrangements.
Kapono’s unique blend of rock, reggae, and blues helped forge the sound of ’70s Hawaiian music. Voted Favorite Entertainer of 2021, he received his 21st Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award (Hawaiian “Grammy”) in 2022.
Jazz at Lincoln Center
Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation
Sunday, January 22
“Songs We Love” journeys through the first four decades of popular jazz tunes. Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, three vocalists front an all-star band of New York’s rising jazz performers. The ensemble swings their way through memorable masterpiece melodies, showcasing blues and jazz singers of the 1920s to the big bands’ star crooners in the 1950s.
Coming Soon
Late January
January 23 Recycled Percussion
January 24 Blind Boys of Alabama w/ Charlie Musselwhite
January 25 Nature Nights: Fungi in the Forest
January 26 Season of Nonviolence — Sold Out!
January 30 International Guitar Night
Box Office Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11am to 4pm
Box Office Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11am to 4pm
Save the Date
Bend A Cappella Festival
Friday-Saturday, February 17-18
The Tower resumes the Northwest’s only festival focusing on masterclasses, performances, and raising voices in camaraderie with fellow vocalists.
Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, The Sing-Off) repeats as coach and host, while Naturally 7 — recently proclaimed by CBS “World’s Best Group” — returns to headline, wondrously transforming their voices into jaw-dropping human instruments.
Festival passes include a free ticket to Naturally 7’s concert!
