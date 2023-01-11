Register for SFF Workshops & Learn from the Pros

We’re excited to announce our 2023 winter/spring music education programs with two six-week workshops from regional artists, Beth Wood and Joe Schulte. Classes will meet weekly in the JAM Studio at Sisters Art Works (204 W Adams Ave., Sisters, OR 97759). Tuition for both courses is $150/person for all six sessions with a pay-what-you-can pricing model available. Participants must be 18 or older to register.

Songwriting in the Community

A Six-Week Workshop/Playshop with Beth Wood

Under the guidance of instructor Beth Wood, aspiring writers will explore tools for beginnings and engage in wordplay and writing exercises. They’ll refine their awareness in noticing the choices that songwriters make and will write, share, listen and learn from each other. Participants should bring an open heart, an open mind and a curious spirit. Class meets Tuesday evenings 6:30-8:30pm. Maximum of 12 participants.

Register Now

Wood & Steel Bluegrass

A Six-Week Workshop with Joe Schulte

This series will focus on song arrangement, jam awareness and “bluegrass etiquette”. In each of the 90-minute classes students will spend time learning how to take traditional bluegrass tunes commonly found in jam circles and bring them to life by finding the right key(s) to play them in, construct intros, outros and apply other interesting arrangement ideas. Class meets Wednesday evenings 5:30-7pm. Maximum of 20 participants.

Register Now

Americana Song Academy

Looking for another great education opportunity? There are a few spots left in the Americana Song Academy (ASA) (September 25-28)! Students will participate in an immersive experience with master classes on songwriting from professional musicians, 1:1 mentor sessions and intimate song circles.

The camp will be held at House on the Metolius. Tuition for the 2023 Americana Song Academy is $700 and includes all instruction, meals and snacks. Lodging is not provided; participants may camp on site for a nominal fee or find accommodations elsewhere. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enroll.

Register for ASA

