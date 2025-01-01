Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Jazz at Lincoln Center

The Spirit of Mardi Gras

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, January 26 at 7:30pm

Jazz at Lincoln Center brings the soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras to this amazing evening, celebrating the composers and inspired songs of the Crescent City, the historic epicenter of jazz. Led by pianist Luther S. Allison and vocalists Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, New Orleans Songbook immerses audiences in the captivating and timeless spirit of this vibrant city.

Life Be Lifin’

Presented by Obsessed

Friday, January 31 at 8pm

Monét X Change never wanted to be a drag queen. She never wanted to be an opera singer either. Discovered for her talents on RuPaul’s DragRace, this R&B singing, theatre writing, comedic triple threat explains on stage with just herself and a mic how she became those exact things. With the ability to make audiences cry as quickly as she makes them laugh, Monét X Change guides her audiences through a poignant, darkly humorous coming-of-age story in her newest one woman show, Life Be Lifin. 18+ over show.

Annie The Musical

Presented by Thoroughly Modern Productions (TMP)

February 7-9 and 14-16

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including Tomorrow.

Blues Harmonica Blowout

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, February 23 at 7:30pm

Another stunning array of Hall of Fame bluesmen — and women! — show off their harps and R&B grooves. An all-star live band accompanies the legendary Curtis Salgado (inspiration for The Blues Brothers), Harmonica Player of the Year Dennis Gruenling, Grammy nominee and two-time Blues Award winner Mark Hummel, and Spain’s scintillating new harpist and vocalist Sweet Marta.

The Wardens

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30pm

They don’t just sing about the land — they’re part of it. This talented trio of Canadian Rocky Mountain National Park rangers share songs and stories of the wilderness they’ve protected collectively for over 50 years. The Wardens’ blend of folk, roots and western music celebrates their revered landscape and unique lifestyle wrangling grizzly bears, patrolling buffalo, drinking crystal clear creek water, enduring lonely nights on mountain trails, and reflecting on an environment in crisis.

Coming Soon

On Sale Now

March 1-6: Tower Theatre’s 85th Anniversary Film Fest

March 8: Women’s Adventure Film Tour (3pm) and Fly Fishing Film Tour (7pm)

March 17-18: International Guitar Night

March 19: Asleep at the Wheel

March 20: Live from Laurel Canyon

March 21: Richie Furay & John Batdorf

Please purchase tickets on our official website: towertheatre.org

We cannot guarantee tickets sold through third parties.

Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am-4pm.

TowerTheatre.org