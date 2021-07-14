Deschutes Land Trust Walks + Hikes Highlights

(Join the Land Trust on a walk or hike this summer | Photo courtesy of Deschutes Land Trust)
The Land Trust’s Walks + Hikes slow down during our hottest summer months, but there’s still lots to explore! Check out something new with one of these options:
- Take a moment to closely observe the natural world, then quickly capture these details with Nature Sketching on Monday, July 19 at the Metolius Preserve. No experience needed!
- Learn about Central Oregon’s explosive past during a Geology Wander on Saturday, July 24 at the Metolius Preserve.
- Explore the night sky with an evening Star Walk on Friday, August 6 at Whychus Canyon Preserve.
- Discover how to read the landscape and find the clues wildlife leave behind during a Mammals of the Metolius walk on Saturday, August 7.
All walks, hikes and rides are free. Registration is required, and opens 1 month prior to the outing. See the full schedule of Walks + Hikes.