Under the Marquee

International Guitar Night

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, January 30

International Guitar Night (IGN) is the world’s premier touring guitar festival, each show bringing together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas in a public concert setting.

Now in its 23rd year, IGN has curated an outstanding lineup for this year’s tour. Enjoy jazz, flamenco and classical guitarists from Finland, Germany, Spain and Canada.

The Sound of Music

Presented by Thoroughly Modern Productions

February 3-12

When carefree nun-in-training Maria is sent by her convent to be the governess of seven children, she finds herself unexpectedly questioning her choices in life and falling in love with the children’s stern father, all the while the events of World War II play out in the background. One of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years.

Multiple shows and casts from February 3-12. Please visit website for details.

Coming Soon

February 14 — HDCM Concert Series: Robert Thies

February 18 — Naturally 7

February 19 — Diane Schuur

February 20 — Memphis Jookin’

February 21 — Nature Nights: A History of Trees

February 22 — Yamato Drummers

February 24-25 — Mountainfilm on Tour

February 28 — Take Me to the River: New Orleans

Tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.

Box Office Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11am to 4pm

Bend A Cappella Festival

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday-Saturday, February 17-18

The Tower resumes the Northwest’s only festival focusing on masterclasses, performances, and raising voices in camaraderie with fellow vocalists.

Deke Sharon (“Pitch Perfect,” “The Sing-Off”) repeats as coach and host, while Naturally 7 — recently proclaimed by CBS “World’s Best Group” — returns to headline, wondrously transforming their voices into jaw-dropping human instruments.

Festival passes include a free ticket to Naturally 7’s concert on February 18!

Stage the Change

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday-Saturday, April 21-22

Registration is open for the 2023 Stage the Change Conference! Tickets are $20 for two days all access.

High school students will participate in workshops, showcases and dialogue with change-making professional artists and arts advocates.

For a complete list of presenter bios, workshop descriptions and event details click here.

