Hunter Noack Concert at Sunriver Christian Fellowship February 19

On February 19 at 2pm in the new Sunriver Christian Fellowship (SCF) sanctuary, Hunter Noack will present a special piano concert on behalf of the church’s Partnership In Education Scholarship Program.

This fundraising event will assist in the ongoing efforts of SCF to offer scholarships to young people who attended our own Three Rivers School and graduated from one of the Bend-La Pine School districts high schools and are seeking higher education opportunities.

Hunter grew up in Sunriver and attended Three Rivers School. He studied piano initially with local teachers Jodie Bischof and Patti Petersen, graduated from the Interlochen rts Academy, received his bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from USC, and received his master’s degree from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

According to his website, “In 2016, he founded IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild — a nonprofit outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall… he travels to State and National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape.”

Hunter’s mother, Lori, was the executive director of the Sunriver Music Festival for several years. She was responsible for coordinating the festival’s fundraising effort to purchase its own Steinway Grand Piano that SCF is privileged to house and utilize for worship services and other events.

A donation to the scholarship program from $10-$25 is suggested and can be received at the door. Due to limited seating, reservations are necessary. Call or email SCF to make your reservation (sunrivercf@gmail.com or 541-593-1183). The church is located at 18139 Cottonwood Road, next door to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

