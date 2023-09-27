Under the Marquee

Quality Ski Time Film Tour

Presented Salomon

Tuesday, October 3 at 7:30pm

Get stoked for ski season! The third annual international QST festival premieres at the Tower with all-new inspirational and family-friendly skiing stories. Athletes featured and attending this year are Cody Townsend, Emma Patterson, Wyatt Gentry and Tucker Carr.

Buy Tickets

Climbing Film Tour 2023

Presented by Adventure Entertainment Americas LLC

Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm

Introducing the Climbing Film Tour, formerly known as the Vertical Life Film Tour. Brace yourself for an even more thrilling and adrenaline-pumping experience, showcasing the most captivating Australian vertical adventures on the global stage. Get ready to be inspired by tales of courage, unsung heroes, and climbing icons, fueling your passion to conquer new heights and fulfill your wildest dreams. Join us for an exhilarating journey like no other!

Buy Tickets

Comedy for Kids’ Sake

Presented by Presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon

Saturday, October 7 at 7pm

Expect another unforgettable night of laughter, entertainment, and community spirt as a duo of nationally recognized top-shelf comedians leave the audience in stitches! Look forward to a heartwarming evening, celebrating the power of mentorship and its positive impact on the lives of our young people. Sponsored by Transworld Business Advisors of Central Oregon.

Buy Tickets

Jesse Cook: The Libre Tour

Presented by Emporium Presents

Sunday, October 8 at 8pm

An accomplished guitarist, producer and prolific filmmaker, Cook’s talents create experiences that delight audiences both in concert and online. His eleventh studio album, Libre, was 2021 Album of the Year by JazzTrax. Jesse and his extraordinary band make a much- requested return stop at the Tower, as they bring their incomparable brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America.

Buy Tickets

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

with The Junebugs

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30pm

“With his wife, Breezy, serving as a one-woman amen corner, and Max laying down the floppy-boot-stomp drums behind Peyton’s spiky, waspish steel slide guitar, the result is a peculiarly infectious blues crusade, touching on themes of money, morality and social responsibility.” ~ The Independent (UK)

Special guest is Portland’s roots rock trio, The Junebugs.

First three rows of seats removed for dancing, so let’s jam!

Buy Tickets

International Snow Science Workshop Movie Night

Presented in partnership with Utah Avalanche Center

Wednesday, October 11 at 7pm

Avalanche accidents have happened since humans first started traveling in the mountains. Hear from the wise adventurers who have survived unfortunate mistakes, common pitfalls, and key decision points. Learn how winter recreation has evolved along with advanced avalanche safety techniques and procedures. Live post-film panel discussion.

Buy Tickets

Coming Up

October 17: The Bad Plus

October 21: Swinging with the Stars

October 23: Vienna Boys Choir

October 24: Matchstick Productions: “The Land of Giants”

October 28: An Evening with Chris Horner

October 29: Advice for Girls: An All-Women Ski Film

Find tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.

Box Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 11am to 4pm

towertheatre.org