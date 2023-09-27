(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Hallo-Queen Drag Show

Presented by PATTI GONIA

Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30pm

Pattie Gonia and the drag queens of Bend invite you to HALLO-QUEEN, a one night only Halloween drag show at the Tower Theatre in Bend, OR. Co-Hosted by Pattie Gonia and Dauntie Carol featuring new ghoulish, queer and haunting drag performances by Pattie Gonia, Dauntie Carol, Hayden, Caressa Banana, Fertile Liza, Silhouette, Amber Tingle, Candy Whoreholla. Come dressed up in your Halloween costume. This show will sell out. Must be 18+ for admission. Tickets are limited.

Member Presale Begins:

Tuesday, September 26 at 8am — Sunday, October 1 at 10pm

Tickets on sale to the public Monday, October 2 at 8am

Members can log into their account NOW, and the presale will automatically apply. Not a member? Click the “Join Today” button below to become apart of the Tower community and take part in the presale!

Buy Tickets

Join Today

towertheatre.org