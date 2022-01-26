Under The Marquee

(Graphic | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)
Central Oregon Youth Orchestra
with the Sisters High Jazz Choir
Revel in local music! This assembly of 35 music students of all ages from across the region is led by COCC music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Jonathon Moore. Their first public performance since the pandemic is a family-friendly celebration of works by Mozart, Sibelius and John Williams. The Sisters Jazz Choir, 18 elite high school vocalists specializing in jazz and pop standards, is directed by teacher and performer Rick Johnson. The ensemble opens the evening with a cappella versions of Billy Joel’s The Longest Time, Michael Jackson’s I’ll Be There and Bill Withers’ Lean on Me.
January 28 • 7:30pm
Buy Tickets
Mandy Harvey
“From the first note, Mandy Harvey tames her audience into stunned appreciation as she glides pitch-perfect from breathy jazz standard to growling blues…. At show’s end the audience is on its feet. Some know the secret. Harvey has not heard any of it – not the applause, not the talent of the musicians who shared the stage, not her own incredible voice.” ~Los Angeles Times
Her message is universal… Hope, Dream, Believe, Try… no matter what.
February 16 • 7:30pm
Buy Tickets
Brian Regan
Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.
February 22 7:30pm
Buy Tickets
From The Box Office
Friends: The Musical Parody
Rescheduled to May 17 2022
Yamato
Postponed. New date announcement coming soon.
All tickets will be honored on new dates
Box Office hours Tuesday-Friday, 11am-4pm
541-317-0700 • info@towertheatre.org
Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test at Tower Events
The safety of Tower patrons, staff, volunteers and performers is our top priority. As COVID-19 continues, and industry norms evolve, the Tower Theatre requires proof of full vaccination for entry to all performances. Those not fully vaccinated, ages 12 and up, must show proof of a negative result from an approved COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance.
Our COVID-19 Protocals
Tower Theatre Memberships
Memberships offer an affordable way for you and your household to fully experience the Tower Theatre, from special discounts on concessions to advance notice of coming events.