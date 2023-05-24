Upcoming Exhibitions at COCC

((Left) Space Shark Island, a digital painting by COCC art student Birgitta Schmidt. (Right) The Barber Library is exhibiting an extensive collection of tapestries woven by noted Oregon artist Margaret Kilbuck Johansen)

Art Student Exhibition Opens at COCC

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) visual arts department is proud to present the annual Student Art Exhibition, featuring more than 150 works on display now through June 16 in the Pinckney Gallery in Pence Hall, with an opening reception from 4:30-7pm on Wednesday, June 7. The reception includes an awards presentation at 6pm. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 9am to 4pm, and on Fridays from 9am to 2pm

“We have over 60 art and design students showing work and all visual arts courses will be represented, including drawing, painting, ceramics, sculpture, metal arts, photography, graphic design, digital painting and vector art,” said Venus Nguyen, assistant professor of art.

The exhibition provides COCC students the opportunity to experience the submission and jury process, and present their artwork in a professional art gallery. Many of the pieces are for sale and 100 percent of sales go directly to the student.

For additional information, please contact Venus Nguyen at vnguyen3@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

COCC Exhibition Interwoven

with Northwest Weavers’ Guilds

In partnership with the Association of Northwest Weavers’ Guilds and Weaving Guilds of Oregon, Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library is exhibiting an extensive collection of tapestries woven by noted artist Margaret Kilbuck Johansen in its Rotunda Gallery from June 5 to August 29. Some works of the approximately 100-piece collection will be available for purchase. For gallery hours, visit cocc.edu/library.

Margaret Kilbuck Johansen (1923-2004) was an Oregon fiber artist and art instructor who taught at Linfield College, the Oregon State College of Education (now Western Oregon University), and at Carnegie Institute of Technology. She was one of the first Americans invited to exhibit work in the Lausanne Biennale in Switzerland. A self-taught weaver, Johansen attributed some of her artistic influence to her Native American heritage and her early years living in Hood River.

The exhibition is being held in conjunction with the biennial conference of the Association of Northwest Weavers’ Guilds, sponsored this year by Weaving Guilds of Oregon, June 11-18, expected to bring close to 600 member participants to Bend. The association comprises more than 85 fiber arts guilds across the Pacific Northwest and western Canada.

“We are truly thrilled and honored to have such beautiful work featured at COCC and to open this exhibition in cooperation with such a well-respected group,” said Tina Hovekamp, director of COCC’s library services.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu