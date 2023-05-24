Summer Concerts are BACK!

Ah, sweet summer! In Central Oregon summer means lots of outdoor recreation, delicious craft beer and cider, and nights spent listening to world-class live music. Join us at our intimate, backyard venue for Summer Concerts at Sisters Art Works. These outdoor shows are a truly unique concert experience — free of high ticket fees, heavy security, and overpriced food and drinks, and full of community camaraderie, unobstructed stage views and open lawn seating.

Our 2023 lineup includes The Brothers Comatose on July 13, Ron Artis II & The Truth on July 29, and Rainbow Girls on August 19.

Tickets are on sale NOW — Get Tickets.

$25/Ticket

$27.50/Ticket

$25/Ticket

sistersfolkfest.org