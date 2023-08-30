Upcoming IN A LANDSCAPE Concert at Fort Rock State Park September 10

Fort Rock – September 10 at 4pm

Towering above the sagebrush desert, the Fort Rock caldera was once a volcano that erupted under an inland sea. Waves lapping against the rock created caves that housed a shoe ‘factory’ where anthropologist Luther Cressman discovered an ancient collection of sandals in 1938. Their ages range from about 10,400 to 9,100 years old, making Fort Rock sandals the oldest directly dated footwear in the world.

Tickets include:

a visit to the Fort Rock Valley Historical Homestead Museum ,

, an IN A LANDSCAPE concert in the caldera up at Fort Rock State Natural Area, and,

and, our first (and long-awaited) Pie Social and “barn dance” at the Fort Rock Grange, featuring live music by Wampus Cat!

Fort Rock State Park

Sunday, September 10 at 4pm

Tickets: $40 — Tickets include wireless headphones

Tickets and information at inalandscape.org or eventbrite.com/e/in-a-landscape-fort-rock-state-park-tickets-662491428697?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

A Soundtrack to Your Outdoor Experience

Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild™ is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. A 9-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms, and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, sound is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones. No longer confined to seats, audiences explore the landscape in

this approachable classical music experience.

