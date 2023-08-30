A&E WeeklyTheatre/Film
Award Winning Short Film Bridging the Gap Now on YouTube

Think Wild’s Award Winning Short Film, Bridging the Gap, is Now Available to Watch on YouTube Bridging the Gap is a short film by Elif Koyutürk, sponsored by Puffin Drinkwear, about the nonprofit wildlife hospital and conservation center, Think Wild.

The film was an Official Selection & Award Winner at the:

  • 2022 Bend Film Festival
  • 2022 Los Angeles Independent Women Awards
  • 2022 Berlin International Art Film Festival
  • 2022 San Diego Art Film Fest (Award Winner)
  • 2022 Festival Internacional de Imagem de Natureza by Nat Geo Portugal
  • 2023 Klamath Film Festival

thinkwildco.org

