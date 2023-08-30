Award Winning Short Film Bridging the Gap Now on YouTube

Think Wild’s Award Winning Short Film, Bridging the Gap, is Now Available to Watch on YouTube Bridging the Gap is a short film by Elif Koyutürk, sponsored by Puffin Drinkwear, about the nonprofit wildlife hospital and conservation center, Think Wild.
The film was an Official Selection & Award Winner at the:
- 2022 Bend Film Festival
- 2022 Los Angeles Independent Women Awards
- 2022 Berlin International Art Film Festival
- 2022 San Diego Art Film Fest (Award Winner)
- 2022 Festival Internacional de Imagem de Natureza by Nat Geo Portugal
- 2023 Klamath Film Festival