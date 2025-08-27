Upcoming IN A LANDSCAPE Concerts

(Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

IN A LANDSCAPE returns to Oregon for the final stretch of our 2025 tour. From late August through September, Hunter Noack and the touring team will bring music to vineyards, coastal preserves, forests and waterfalls.

Highlights include an evening at Soter Vineyards in Carlton, the coastal serenity of Lesley Miller Dunes Meadow Park in Gearhart, and two nights at Stoller Family Estate in Dayton. We’ll also gather amongst waterfalls at Silver Falls State Park, stroll the clifftop gardens of Shore Acres State Park (thanks to Bandon Dunes Charitable Foundation), and commemorate the anniversary of the Archie Creek Fire at Millpond Recreation Site, with ticket proceeds supporting Forest Bridges and Family Development Center. We then return to Mount Pisgah Arboretum, where over 230 species of native and exotic trees create a canopy over the piano.

Read on for details about these concerts below, and keep an eye out for a follow-up email soon with more about the rest of our tour through Fort Rock (September 13), the Dark Sky concerts (September 14-15), Bend (September 17), Salem (September 19), and our hometown finale at Lewis & Clark College (September 21), complete with picnic baskets from Portland’s James Beard Award-winning restaurant Kann.

Upcoming Concerts:

Dayton, Oregon

August 31 & September 1

Raise a glass to IN A LANDSCAPE’s 10th season in the heart of Oregon wine country! Spend Labor Day weekend immersed in live piano music in Oregon’s Dundee Hills. Guests will gather in a grassy field beside a rustic tire swing, with melodies drifting into the late-summer air above the vineyard.

Enjoy the charm of Historic Downtown McMinnville with a stay at the Atticus Hotel, recently named #3 Travelers’ Choice destination in America.

Stoller Family Estate – 2025 Season Wine Sponsor

*New Location*

Millpond Rec. Site on Rock Creek

Idleyld Park, Oregon

September 9

Marking the anniversary of the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, this concert takes place at Millpond Recreation Site along Rock Creek. A grassy field opens to a forest still bearing the scars of fire, offering a striking view of the resilience of nature.

Ticket proceeds support two local nonprofit organizations: Forest Bridges, uniting voices in forest conservation; and the Family Development Center, providing support and education for families in high-stress situations.

Concert sponsored by IN A LANDSCAPE Roseburg Friends & Forest Bridges

