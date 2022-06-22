Updates from Cascades Theatrical Company

Now Playing: Sylvia

Directed by Jared McVay, this comedy will have you howling with laughter. Don’t miss out — Buy your tickets now!​

When a man’s best friend becomes his wife’s worst enemy.

June 16-26

More About the Show

Buy Tickets

Who let Syliva out!?

Want to see some of the mischief our loveable Sylvia has gotten into? Click the video to find out.

Auditions

June 26 & 27

​​Announcing auditions for our next musical! I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change will be directed by Jacob Smart and performances will be September 9-25, 2022.

Please prepare 16-32 bars of music from a comedy musical.

More Info

Coming Soon

Sneak Peak – July 1-3

Come enjoy an evening of entertainment and see a short scene from each of our mainstage shows for our 2022-23 season.

Flex Passes will go on sale July 1 and will be available for purchase at each show.

More Info

cascadestheatrical.org