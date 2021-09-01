Updates from Jon Deshler & TUNE TOURS

(Graphics | Courtesy of Jon Deshler & TUNE TOURS)

After taking our music outdoors last summer, and creating TUNE TOURS, we’ve kept our efforts going with gigs, and production of our humble grass roots social media music videos.

Over the last couple weekends we performed in a trio at Methven Family Vineyards Tasting Room in Dundee, a duo at Pheasant Run in Aurora for a beautiful night and crowd, and this last Saturday we performed with the quartet at EZ Orchards outside of Salem for a perfect afternoon of folks, great weather, and bountiful berries.

Recently we took a trip to Arlington, Oregon to produce some videos in honor and respect of Mr. Doc Severinsen, from his hometown. Doc is 94 now, and was actively performing until COVID hit last year. Arlington is where he was raised and where he got his original nickname, Lil Doc. I wanted to send him a big virtual hug of appreciation for his long and stellar career, and his years of commitment to high craft, horn, and the music. In the next couple of weeks I hope to start releasing these videos.

Upcoming we’ll be at Silverton’s Oregon Crafters Market on Saturday, September 4; Sunday, September 5 we’ll be downtown Portland at Scandals in the afternoon helping to keep this tradition going for my buddy Laurent Nichol, and we’ll be performing at a private party on the coast on Labor Day.

On the weekends of September 11 and 25 we’ll be undertaking our first mini tours to Eastern Oregon. We’ve been contracted to perform at the Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, The Geiser Pollman Park in Baker City, the Dayville Mercantile and more. If all goes well we will as well perform in Joseph, Wallowa Lake Lodge, Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton and maybe Enterprise. It has been an interesting and stimulating cultivation of contacts and partners on the other side of the state, originally stimulated by two trips I took there last summer. We hope to nurture an ongoing paradigm of creating cultural bridges with our music to diverse regions in our beautiful state.

We perform a diverse repertoire from the last 150 years, from Steven Foster to Norah Jones, and from Duke Ellington to The Captain and Tennille and everything in between.