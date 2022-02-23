Updates from Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts

(Photo | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Rotating Artists from Danger Punch + FO(u)RT Collectives

The current exhibition, Excuse Me: A Structural Device for Visual Communication, is changing weekly (this is the last week). This week Rachel Wolf will be taking over the Gallery.

Excuse Me: a Structural Device for Visual Communication is a collaborative exhibition from Danger Punch and FO(u)RT art collectives. Each week will showcase the work of an individual artist in response to a single poem by Dr. Jenna Goldsmith. This series of rapid exhibitions will highlight the similarities and differences of written word and visual art, informing each other while also pushing against each other.

About Rachel Wolf:

Rachel Wolf is a professional photographer who specializes in camera-less photography, alternative/antique processes and creates immersive environments through light-based installations. Growing up in Alaska, the presence and absence of light has been profound in Rachel’s life and work. The aurora borealis gave her a direct experience of light as both transcendent and embodied. Since then, light has been Rachel’s muse, and her work is devoted to exploring and expressing its multivalent qualities in the field of photography and beyond.

Rachel loves to inspire others by sharing her passion for light and photography as a professor and speaker. She also believes in the power of art as a collaborative endeavour and its raising of community. She is a founding member of FO(u)RT Collective, a multi-disciplinary arts collective that creates/curates exhibitions and events. Rachel has exhibited across the United States including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Seattle, Portland and in Europe. Her work is held in both public and private collections. Rachel earned her BA from Hampshire College and her MFA from Pacific Northwest College of Art, and can be found playing in her darkroom in Portland, Oregon.

About Danger Punch:

Danger Punch is an interdisciplinary collective from Portland, Oregon. Simple ideas are taken and collectively developed, both in the conceptual and technical aspect, through a devoted practice rooted in the process of making. Projects are thematically temporal, and aim to create a byproduct of fearless art making.

About FO(u)RT Collective:

FO(u)RT Collective is a multi-disciplinary collective comprised of four artists whose combined conceptual interests drive their creative practices and research inquiries. Based in Portland Oregon – Sarah Abbott, Lauren Seiffert, Jessie Spiess and Rachel Wolf — the members of FO(u)RT, individually and collectively engage a variety of artistic practices, including but not limited to: photography, sculpture, installation, printmaking, collage, writing and video. Their breadth of experience through practice and personal histories provides FO(u)RT with a broad spectrum of visions and voices, which culminates in collective works, exhibitions and public and private events.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols and masks are required in the gallery.

Join Scalehouse + World Muse for an Opening Reception, featuring April Bey

Friday, March 4 at the Scalehouse Gallery

Opening Reception + April Bey Artist Talk: 5:30-6:30pm

Cost: $10

After 6:30pm, the Scalehouse Gallery will be open to the general public for First Friday.

April Bey will discuss her larger body of work, Atlantica, at the opening reception for the World Muse Unconference. Tickets are required.

Please note: The ticketing page is for the World Muse Unconference. To purchase tickets for Friday’s event only, scroll down to the ‘Add-ons’ section to ADD April Bey’s event separately and add a single “$10 Live & Virtual Access — Pay What You Can” ticket. Please add the live event ticket to reserve your spot.

Bend Design Talk Featuring Rob Lewis Available Virtually

In case you were not able to join us for Rob Lewis’s Talk, I Don’t Know If I Will But I Intend To, it is now available on Scalehouse’s YouTube Channel.

Join Kamp Grizzly’s Rob Lewis as he walks you down his unconventional path as an art director who likes making things. He’ll be talking about why it’s important to acknowledge your feelings, trust your instincts and remain inexhaustibly curious as you navigate the world as a creative person. And we’ll be exploring how collage fuels his approach to creative work. Rob will be joined by youth from Caldera Arts, and together, they’ll describe what it means to creatively problem-solve with art and design through the lens of young people in our world today. This event was presented by Scalehouse and Caldera Arts.

Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Grant Opportunity

The LIFT–Early Career Support for Native Artists program is a one-year award for emerging Native artists to develop and realize new projects. The program’s focus is to provide financial support and professional development to artists whose work aims to uplift communities and advance positive social change. The grant deadline is March 16, 2022.

