Updates from Scalehouse

(Art | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Art + Words Literary Festival Schedule and Tickets are Live Now!

Art + Words is a multi-disciplinary event that convenes writers, creative thinkers, performers and artists to encourage collaboration and inspiration across artforms. Through a series of performances, talks, workshops, and interactive art projects, Art + Words aims to spark curiosity and deep thinking. Attendees will explore how different creative modalities inform one another to generate new narratives, with opportunities to present bold ideas and examine a broad range of perspectives.

June 9-10, 2022

Scalehouse Gallery and OSU-Cascades

Keynote Presentation:

Raquel Gutiérrez, Writing Radical Convening: Rendering the Creative Commons

Keynote Presentation:

Irene Cooper, More than the Sum: Contemporary Collaborations Between the Arts

Art + Words

Life at Nike by Greg Hoffman

2020 Bend Design speaker, Greg Hoffman, will be at Roundabout Books with his new book Emotion By Design and interviewed by Bend Design Co-Producer Martha Murray. In Emotion By Design, Hoffman shares lessons and stories on the power of creativity drawn from almost three decades of experience within Nike.

May 12, 2022

6pm

Roundabout Book, 900 NW Mt. Washington Drive #110, Bend, OR 97703

Tickets are not required

The Art of the Tuck

Join us for The Art of the Tuck: an intimate drag variety show presented in collaboration by Scalehouse and The Cult of Tuck. Featuring Ocean Robinson, Matti Joy, Stella Nova and Sacha Travesty. The event will be hosted by Deb Auchery.

Saturday, June 4

Doors 6:30pm, Show 7pm

Scalehouse Gallery

Tickets $25

Now on View: Patricia Clark

It’s no more than a blink of the eye: A Patricia Clark Retrospective, May 6-May 28.

