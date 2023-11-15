Violin & Piano Master Class Applications Due This Week

High Desert Chamber Music announces applications to perform in a Master Class with Mark Kaplan and David Kaplan are due on Friday this week. This double-feature event is presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music and the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association, and promises to be an enriching experience for young musicians in the community.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 16

Location: First Presbyterian Church

Schedule: Violin Class: 9:30-11:30am

Piano Class: 12-2pm

Admission: Free and open to the public

About the Instructors:

Among the world’s leading violinists, Mark Kaplan has maintained a flourishing career as a soloist and chamber musician for almost five decades. He has recorded a wide range of repertoire and has been a sought-after professor at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music since 2005. His son, David Kaplan, is an accomplished soloist and recitalist, and currently serves as an assistant professor and chair of Piano Performance at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Application Details:

Applications for violinists and pianists who wish to perform in either class are available on both the High Desert Chamber Music and Cascade School of Music websites. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 17, 2023. Additionally, all students who submit an application will receive complimentary admission to the Kaplan Duo’s performance on Friday, December 15, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the region’s premier and leading chamber music organization, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Violin Master Class Application link: forms.gle/ZposnyGv1KgmMExd6

Piano Master Class Application link: forms.gle/wkoeyb6RryCGKmEVA

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St.

cascadeschoolofmusic.org • 541-385-6866 • 510 NE Third St.