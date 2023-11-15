High Desert Chamber Music Announces Recipients of the Spotlight Chamber Players Program

((L-R) Jonathan Cupit, Ezra Oncken, Aaron Goyal, Nicolas Oncken, Perrin Standen. Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces the following students were selected for this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: Jonathan Cupit (cello), Aaron Goyal (guitar), Nicholas Oncken (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), and Perrin Standen (viola). This program provides a high level of regular chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians.

“We are happy to present two new groups this year, a string quartet and a violin/guitar duo,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Both groups will be featured at the Annual Gala in December, and you can plan to hear the groups perform at HDCM events later this season.”

Auditions are held annually, and open to students of stringed instruments or pianists with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Travis Allen, Julia Bastuscheck, Kara Eubanks and Brandon Azbill. The members of the group attend Cascades Academy, Bend Senior High School, Caldera High School, and Summit High School.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)