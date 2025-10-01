(Photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

Join us for our Fall 2025 Art History Lecture Series led by Braden Engel, PhD. As a part of our Arts Education Program, Art Lab, this series invites members of the community who are interested in learning more about Art in relation to our collective past, present and future.

What is Contemporary Art?

Thursday, October 2

5:30pm Refreshments served.

Fight the Hand That Feeds: Histories of Authoritarian Policy and Aesthetic Taste

Thursday, November 13

5:30pm Refreshments served.

Artist Talk: Kiel Fletcher

October 4, 10am

Join us for an intimate artist talk as Kiel Fletcher shares insights from his exhibition untitled(space) on view at Scalehouse Gallery.

Workshop Announced: Signs Up!

John Hansel Workshop: Signs Up! A Community Awareness Poster Making Workshop.

In this hands-on workshop, participants will explore the power of design in creating impactful community awareness posters. As designers, we hold the ability to influence, educate, and inspire through visual storytelling. This session will guide you through the process of designing posters that not only capture attention but also communicate meaningful messages about pressing issues, safety, or anything else you think your community needs to hear.

Get your pass now, and don’t forget to register for speaker day and workshops!

On view in the Annex: J Long

For the Light Within explores the interplay between openness and protection—how we modulate our internal “apertures” in response to the world around us. We instinctively open and close ourselves, adjusting our emotional porosity depending on whether we feel safe or threatened. This negotiation between vulnerability and guardedness reveals the balance we maintain to protect our inner selves while remaining open to connection.

