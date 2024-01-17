What to Expect in 2024

(Photos courtesy of BendFilm)

2024 At A Glance!

Save the date for some awesome events happening this year! We wanted to give you a brief look at what we have in store!

January 30: IndieWomen Appreciation Screening at the TPT

February 16-18: Tabling at WinterFest. Come say hi!

Now-March: Spaghetti Westerns at the TPT

March 1: Membership Appreciation Sundance Screening at the Tower

April 6: No Mans Land Film Festival at the Tower

June-September: Movies in the Alley at the TPT

End of July: Summer Camps

August: Free Movies in the Park

October 10-13: Bend Film Festival! SAVE THE DATE NOW!

October: Spooky Movies at the TPT

November: Noirvember at the TPT

Stay tuned for more events, and a HUGE announcement!

It’s That Time of Year Again!

Submit Your Films to the 2024 Festival!

Calling all filmmakers! Don’t miss the chance to have your film at the Academy Qualified Bend Film Festival this October 10th-13th.

The Early Bird Deadline is January 26

Join Business for BendFilm!

Just $100 a year gets you ⁠Website recognition, On-screen visibility before all Festival screenings, Discounts on advertising in our Festival Guide (5,000 guides printed), and the chance to Advertise a discount in the Official Festival Guide’s Mapped list!⁠

Tin Pan Advertising Slides!

Are you planning your marketing budget for 2024?! Do you like to support other local businesses and want to get your business in front of the COOLEST audience in town?

If you said yes to any of the above, Tin Pan Slide ads are for you!

To learn more email doone.williams@bendfilm.org

