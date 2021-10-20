What’s Happening at Caldera

Work with us!

We are looking for a passionate and experienced executive director to help lead the next phase of growth and impact. The full job description can be found here. Please spread the word!

Youth Program Updates

Our mentors are in the process of rolling out hybrid programming for the fall. We’re thrilled to be back hosting weekly classes in some of our partner middle schools, and excited to offer a mix of virtual and IN PERSON opportunities. Central Oregon youth and families can join Pawz at Caldera’s Arts Center this Saturday to help wrap up a restoration project, and there are many other things happening, too! Please check our web calendar for details and be sure to sign up for the Virtual Weekend Intensive November 6-7.

Stories of Change Update

Although we miss gathering together, Caldera will not hold the annual fundraising celebration Stories of Change this fall. To help inform our future events planning, will you share your thoughts via this brief, anonymous events survey?

Community Event

Bend Design is this week! This special event is being hosted in-person and online, and will feature several creative changemakers, designers, thinkers and doers in its speaker line-up. Bend Design is offering several ticket options, including a sliding scale option, click here to purchase your ticket.

Grant News!

Caldera is pleased to announce that we are among the 140 cultural organizations in Oregon to receive a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust as part of a record-setting award cycle. We are honored to be in such good company — congratulations to our fellow award recipients!

Read the full press release here, and learn more about the Oregon Cultural Trust Tax Credit.

calderaarts.org