Updates from the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

Enjoy Daily Specials at Va Piano Vineyards

Fall is a great time to slow down and relax. So come down and do just that at Va Piano Vineyards in the comfort of their cozy tasting room or the outdoor patio with river views! Daily, Va Piano offers $2 off all glasses of wine and $1 off all beer and cider on tap.

Halloween Has Arrived at Regal Old Mill IMAX & ScreenX

This season, whether the littles want to giggle with the Addams Family, or the grownups are seeking a Michael Myers reunion, Regal Cinemas in the Old Mill District has all your Halloween tastes covered.

Halloween Festivities in the Old Mill District

Bust out your costumes and come visit the six unique, three-dimensional photo stations that’ll be set up throughout the Old Mill District Saturday, October 23 through Friday, October 31, 10am-6pm each day. Tag @oldmilldistrict for your chance to win a $500 gift card!

Climate Resilience in Central Oregon

On Tuesday, November 2 at 6:30pm, Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program presents Geology professor Hal Wershow. Hal will examine how our climate in Central Oregon has already changed, and he’ll share what we can do in our community to adapt and to rewrite our climate future.

oldmilldistrict.com