What’s the Buzz? Book Drive Benefits NeighborImpact Head Start Families

There is a beehive of activity at Roundabout Books this summer. That is the buzz behind the Head Start Book Drive. From a cozy spot in this independent bookstore in NW Crossing, children are entering wonderful new worlds and finding new summer adventures with each turn of the page.

This is the fourth year that NeighborImpact has partnered with Roundabout Books and SELCO Credit Union to donate 1,000 books for Head Start and Early Head Start families throughout Central Oregon. The book drive is well underway, but there are still plenty of titles available. Choose from a wide selection of titles including Spanish language children’s favorites.

Head Start and Roundabout staff have developed a recommended list of titles that bring out the joy of reading while promoting positive social-emotional development and easing the transition to Kindergarten. And you can pick your own favorites. Books go directly to the children to take home for their families to enjoy.

neighborimpact.org