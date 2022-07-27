Scalehouse Gallery Presents Dan Gluibizzi

(Photos | Courtesy of Scalehouse)

Join Scalehouse for a conversation with current artist Dan Gluibizzi. Tickets are free but reservations are required as seats are limited. Donations are welcomed.

Artist Talk

August 4 • 6:30pm

Scalehouse Gallery

“Our digitally mediated lives are not new; we have been dealing with them for over a decade. And digital spheres of influence — akin to orbital motion — push and pull our digital selves, creating constant collisions and traces.” ~ Dan Gluibizzi

Dan’s work records and accompanies a “digital ensemble cast” of artists, influencers, leaders and followers curated by “shifting algorithmic patterns” unearthed by endless swiping. Using watercolors, acrylics and colored pencils, Gluibizzi responds to continually looping faces and figures tailored to personal digital habits. “Akin to a Greek chorus, commenting with a collective voice on the main dramatic action,” ensemblecast is a humorous portrait of digitally oriented lives and an uncanny foreshadowing of “faces generated by artificial intelligence — that never existed in real life.”

Dan Gluibizzi, based in Portland, Oregon, has an international reputation. He has illustrated for the New York Times and has received press from Wired, Juxtapoz, White Wall Magazine, The Observer, Print Magazine, Beautiful Decay and New American Paintings. He received a bachelor of fine arts at Kutztown, University of Pennsylvania, and a masters in fine arts from DAAP, University of Cincinnati. He recently completed a commission project for Facebook corporate offices in Seattle, Washington, and has works in the collections of Randall Children’s Hospital and Casey Eye Institute, OHSU, in Portland, Oregon.

FIGURE IN, An Exhibition in Collaboration with Russo Lee Gallery

FIGURE IN, An Exhibition in Collaboration with Russo Lee Gallery features Samantha Wall, Dan Gluibizzi, Gregory Grenon and Anne Siems

On exhibit July 1-August 27, 2022

Beginning in prehistoric times and continuing throughout history, artists have had an enduring fascination with representing the human form. This exhibition features four artists from the Pacific Northwest who all use the human figure as the focus of their artistic expression and who, together, present a very eclectic approach to the figure in art.

For some, the figure presents an opportunity to look inward, as with Samantha Wall’s drawings that explore her own multi-racial identity and that of others. Wall’s portraits are less about capturing a physical likeness than conveying a shifting inner psychology or emotional state. Similarly, Anne Siems’ and Gregory Grenon’s paintings reflect on the inner lives of strong women. Often gazing directly at the viewer, these individuals convey strength, determination and courage—prompting our respect and admiration. Dan Gluibizzi’s works look outward, presenting us with a fresh view of our image-saturated digital world. Culled from a wide range of social media sites and selfies, Gluibizzi’s figures seem at once anonymous and still specific. While the work emerges from our obsession with the solitary act of screen swiping, it imparts a sense of human connection, inclusivity and optimism.

The human figure in art remains as varied as the artists who create the work. Through the expression of their creative vision, artists and their work have the power to inform and enhance the way we see ourselves as individuals as well as how we see our place in this world and our collective humanity.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm.

