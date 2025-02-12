Where Art Meets the Trail

((L) Awakening by Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs. (R) Inclination by Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs)

In the early hours of dawn, before the world has fully stirred, Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs slips on her Hoka sneakers and ventures into the wild for her artistic inspiration. Her routine — part meditation, part athletic feat — is as constant as the sunrise through the trees with their delicate smells of juniper, sage, and pine resin. Wendy runs for miles, sometimes crossing new snow trails in winter or basking in the warm light of a summer morning. By the time the sun lifts over the horizon and casts its vibrant, dynamic hues over the landscape, the artist and athlete within her has found joyful images that will eventually transform into breathtaking paintings.

Averaging 3,500 ultramarathon miles a year, Wendy ranks in the staggering 92.94th percentile for her age group (a distinction reinforced by more than 150 ultramarathons completed). The long hours spent traversing valleys, steep trails, and canyon ridges become the ineffable images Wendy says she can only “share through art.”

Wendy’s work begins en plein air, where she captures the essence of her surroundings with swift skill, using watercolors or photographs. However, those quick initial studies make up the first drafts of her vision. After returning to her studio, she feeds these images into Photoshop, adjusting hues and shadows, reshaping rivers or adding clouds to create more intrigue to the landscape. Once Wendy is satisfied with the digital mock-up, she prints it off and meticulously recreates the scene in acrylic paint — easily spending 40 or more hours on a single work until she feels the subject captures an ineffable beauty that seems to sing off the canvas.

Wendy’s art straddles the line between realism and impressionism, capturing the spirit of a place rather than just its representation. “For landscapes, I am trying to capture the feeling of a place,” she explains. This creative storytelling might involve saturating colors, intensifying shadows, or even ‘moving mountains,’ as she humorously puts it. Her goal isn’t strict fidelity to reality but recreating the magic and personality she sees outdoors — a skill honed by countless miles exploring remote peaks, canyons, and valleys. Whether painting a beloved pet and capturing the honor and loyalty in its eyes or filling a large canvas with the grandeur of Smith Rock glowing under an early-morning sun, Wendy’s work is suffused with awe and emotion.

Wendy’s grew up in the rural logging community of Wallowa County, nestled in the remote northeast corner of Oregon. Her upbringing was infused with creativity, thanks to a father who was an accomplished architect, and a mother who enjoyed crafts like Tole painting, and a high school art teacher who encouraged and challenged her. Wendy’s dual loves of art and athleticism surfaced early — running long distances became a beloved routine when she was a child, and by her teens, she was already mastering detailed sign painting for billboards and creative detailing for trucks, a lucrative enterprise for the young artist.

In college and while earning a master’s degree, Wendy combined her talent in illustration with computer technology, eventually working as a brand strategy consultant. Wendy is a dedicated member of the Dry Canyon Art Association (DCAA), volunteering extensively, helping to organize art shows and encouraging others to engage with the arts. Beyond DCAA, she also served as president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Oregon chapter from 2022–2024, working to foster creativity and service within her region.

When asked what advice she’d give to others, Wendy offers this: “Never stop learning and growing. Don’t get caught up in one style just because that’s what sells. Stay curious.”

Meet Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs at a reception in her honor at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realtors in Downtown Redmond during Frebruary’s First Friday Art Walk, February 7 between 4-7pm. Wendy’s art will be installed at Sotheby’s for the month of February. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

Explore more of Wendy’s world at thepaintgeek.com or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

drycanyonarts.org