Where Wildlife Glows in Living Color

((Left) Elk in the Mist by Vivian C. Olsen. (Right) Noir Wolf by Vivian C. Olsen)

When I’m painting I’m feeling happy — and I want my watercolors to send those emotions to others as they view my art. Some examples of my subjects are Barn Owl Family, showing a quiet moment for a mother and her fuzzy babes, and a pair of deer happily hidden in the forest in Mule Deer Hideaway. I always paint my scenes using vibrant colors and strong contrasts to capture special moments and to highlight the animals’ beauty.

Throughout my life I’ve been inspired by wildlife, choosing it as the primary focus of my work. I strive to capture their unique beauty using watercolor, pastel or oil paints. My beautiful subjects range from quiet quail and majestic eagles, to wolves and coyotes.

Sometimes I change both the subject and mood as I did while painting a scene named Moonlight Paints the Hills from Oregon’s Painted Hills. It is a pastel that I started painting in bright daylight. As I painted, I changed it into an evening scene with the moon creating a mosaic of colorful shadows on the hills. As an artist, it’s fun to change day into night, making the piece very colorful and moody.

Vivian’s Art may be viewed in galleries and exhibits throughout Oregon. She is a member of the High Desert Art League, the Plein Aire painters of Oregon and Dry Canyon Arts Association. Her artwork may be viewed at Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters and in various art exhibits throughout Oregon.

Vivian has also published a children’s book named The Good, The Bad, and The Goofy, which can be found on Amazon. It is filled with many colorful, full-page illustrations and original, fun-filled stories where each one offers lessons in good behavior.

viviart70@gmail.com