Who Inspires You?

Schnitzer Prize of the West

Nominations Close on January 30 for $50,000 Prize

The Schnitzer Prize of the West celebrates visionary leaders whose work is shaping our shared future — combining collaboration, innovation, and social impact to address the urgent and persistent challenges of the West.

The deadline for nominations for the Prize, which includes a $50,000 cash award, is Friday, January 30.

Schnitzer Prize of the West Nominations

Call for self- and third-party nominations closes Friday, January 30

Organized and hosted by High Desert Museum in partnership with Jordan D. Schnitzer and the Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation.

