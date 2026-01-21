Write With an Award-Winning Author

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Dani Nichols is a journalist, essayist and children’s book author. Her independently-published kid’s book, Buzz the Not-So-Brave, sold more than 800 copies in its first 20 weeks in print (by contrast, most independent books sell less than 250 copies over their lifetime). Buzz the Not-So-Brave is in retailers all over Oregon and has won a Spur Award from the Western Writers of America, a Next Generation Indie Book Award and a Will Rogers Medallion Award. Dani’s essays have also won several awards and been published in The Other Journal, Oregon Humanities, Reckon Review, Barren Magazine and more.

The western is an essential American writing style, and in this class you can bring your western-themed fiction or nonfiction for editorial feedback and expert guidance. Instructor Dani Nichols is an award-winning western author and can help you hone your work and create stylized western writing that elevates the genre. Samples of western fiction, nonfiction and children’s literature will be available for inspiration and students are encouraged to come with a work in progress or a story idea, as there will be writing and editing time in class.

Tuesday, February 24

5-8pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $69

Taught by experienced recipe creator, food and wine writer and restaurant critic, Dani Nichols, this class will help you write about the things you taste. Whether it is getting your mother’s biscuit recipe out of your head and onto paper for future generations or reviewing a new hot spot in town for publication, this class will help you generate new ideas. Learn to pitch your food and drink pieces for publication and write descriptive, mouthwatering prose.

Tuesday, March 17

5-8pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $69

Substack is the newest trend to hit the publishing world. It is an easy, online way for anyone to make an income by writing. Many big-name authors, journalists and personalities have started their own Substack publications. The good news is that you don’t have to be a big name, have a large following or be tech-savvy to get yourself started. All you need is you! In this class, learn how to start your own Substack publication, how to get paid to write and how to leverage this new platform for your creative dreams.

Tuesday, April 28

5-8pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $69

