Windermere Real Estate Shares the Warmth Again this Winter

As temperatures drop, Windermere Real Estate brokers are once again coming together to help keep their neighbors warm by providing essential winter items for those in need. As part of the annual Share the Warmth campaign, the Windermere office in Bend will be collecting donations from Monday, November 3, through Friday, December 19, to benefit Bethlehem Inn and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach. This year, the organizations are asking for coats, hats, waterproof gloves and boots, wool socks, snowpants and long underwear in all sizes, as well as blankets and hand warmers.

Those who wish to contribute can stop by participating Bend and Sunriver locations (listed below) to drop off donations. Here is a full list of all drop-off locations.

Windermere’s Bend Office: 807 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Open weekdays from 9am-5pm

Amerititle: 354 SW Upper Terrace Drive, Suite 104, and 15 NW Oregon Ave., Bend

Open weekdays from 8am-5pm

Athletic Club of Bend: 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend

Open Monday through Thursday 5:30am-9pm, Friday 5:30am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-7pm

Grocery Outlet: 694 SE Third St., Bend

Open daily from 7am-9pm

Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center: 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver

Open daily from 7am-7:30pm

Western Title & Escrow Company: 1777 SW Chandler Ave., Suite 100, Bend

Open weekdays from 8am-5pm

Widgi Creek Pickleball Club: 18707 SW Century Drive, Bend

Open daily from 7am-7pm

“For those experiencing difficult circumstances, cold winter weather can create even more challenges,” said Christine Wood, executive director of the Windermere Foundation. “That’s why efforts like Share the Warmth are so meaningful. Coming together to provide coats and blankets, or even something as simple as a warm hat or pair of gloves, can make a real difference for our neighbors in need.”

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 49,000 home sales for $38 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $56 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

