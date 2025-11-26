Winter Nights returns in December

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)
Winter Nights
Join us after hours for festive merrymaking in December
The weather outside is getting colder. There’s frost on the ground and a nip in the air. Winter is coming!
Join us after hours in the warmth of the Museum for festive fun every Thursday in December (excluding Christmas Day) when Winter Nights returns. Here’s what to expect each evening:
- Cookie decorating, storytelling and dance parties.
- Special hands-on activities for kids of all ages including scavenger hunts.
- Regional beverage tastings from Sunriver Brewing, Cascade Lakes Brewing, Avid Cider, Laurel Ridge Winery and more.
- A festive photo booth to create your fun family portrait.
- Delicious snacks and dinner items at the Rimrock Café.
December 4, 11, 18 | 4-7pm
Café closes at 6:30pm
Adults and Member guests: $12, $14 at the door
Ages 3-12: $6, Ages 2 and under free
Members get in FREE!
- Holiday shopping at Silver Sage Trading with complementary gift wrapping.
Each Thursday evening includes a theme — from wearing your coziest socks to donning that silver track suit. Enjoy music and crafts, explore exhibitions, munch on tasty treats, sip and mingle with friends and celebrate the season. Get your tickets early and save!