Writing Classes & Readers Seminars at Literary Arts

Upcoming Writing Classes

Six-Month Memoir Intensive

Wednesdays, September 6-December 20, 2023 & January 10-February 28, 2024

6-8pm (Pacific)

Online via Zoom

Instructor: Michelle Kicherer

This six-month class is designed for memoirists in the early to mid stages of their memoir writing journey looking for consistent, in-depth feedback on their work.

Having And Keeping A Beautiful Mind

Wednesdays, September 6-October 11, 2023

6-8pm (Pacific)

Online via Zoom

Instructor: Samandar Ghaus

In-class discussion and creative response will be supplemented by weekly generative writing homework designed to deepen our observation practices and empower us to interpret the world around us as lyric.

Binge-Watchable

Saturday and Sunday, September 9 & 10, 2023

10am-2pm (Pacific)

In person at Literary Arts,

925 SW Washington Street, Portland, Oregon

Instructor: Janna King

A treatment is the main foundational document that any writer will need to sell a TV series. In this weekend intensive, we will talk about all the elements needed in the most compelling TV series treatment.

Nine-Month Novel Intensive: Thursday

Thursdays, September 14-May 16, 2024

6:30-8:30pm (Pacific)

Online via Zoom

Instructor: Cari Luna

This course for dedicated writers is designed to guide you through the writing and/or revising of your novel. Each student will have the opportunity to workshop five times, turning in up to 25 double-spaced pages per submission. Students should be prepared to read and comment on up to 50 pages of their classmates’ work each week, in addition to keeping up with their own writing.

(Class is also offered on Wednesdays).

When Memory is Fractured: Using Fragments To Craft Memoir

Tuesdays, September 19-November 21, 2023

6-8pm (Pacific)

Online via Zoom

Instructor: Shilo Niziolek

In this ten-week workshop we will work with the cyclical nature of traumatic memory to begin crafting our memoirs, making form meet function.

Pushing Through: Carrying Your Manuscript Over The Finish Line

Tuesdays, October 3-November 7, 2023

6-8pm (Pacific)

In person at Literary Arts,

925 SW Washington Street, Portland, Oregonegon

Instructor: Emme Lund

This six-week course is designed to help students finish a draft of a fiction or non-fiction manuscript. We’ll read craft essays about drafting a book, set aside time each week to discuss problems we’re having with manuscripts, and design a schedule for each student to ensure everyone addresses the issues specific to their draft.

Upcoming Delve Readers Seminars

Zadie Smith: The Fraud

Wednesdays, September 13-October 4, 2023

6-8pm (Pacific)

Online via Zoom

Guide: Kesha Ajose-Fisher

This four-week Delve will focus on Zadie Smith’s new novel The Fraud. Based on real historical events, The Fraud is a dazzling novel about truth and fiction, Jamaica and Britain, fraudulence and authenticity and the mystery of “other people.”

Ursula K. Le Guin: The Hainish Cycle

Tuesdays, September 19-October 24, 2023

6-8pm (Pacific)

Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington Street, Portland, Oregon

Guide: Benjamin McPherson Ficklin

The Left Hand of Darkness, The Word for World is Forest, & The Dispossessed are three of the most iconic novels by the legendary author Ursula K. Le Guin. Written within less than five years of each other, these novels all occur in the same science fiction universe that is most often referred to as Le Guin’s Hainish Cycle.

He Knew He Was Right: Anthony Trollope

Mondays, October 2-November 6, 2023

6:30-8:30pm (Pacific)

Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington Street, Portland, Oregon

Guide: Sara Atwood

In this seminar we will explore the novel’s nineteenth-century historical and social context and consider the ways in which its themes continue to resonate for us today. We will also discuss the novel’s reception, influence and adaptations.

The Hunger Games Trilogy: Building Even As We Tear Down

Tuesdays, November 7-December 12, 2023

6:30-8:30pm (Pacific)

Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington Street, Portland, Oregon

Guide: Heaven-Leigh Carey

This seminar is designed for anyone interested in social justice, political systems and dystopian literature. While it is a young adult novel, it remains a powerful and continuously timely commentary on the function of revolution.

Upcoming Events

One Page Wednesday

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

7-9pm (Pacific)

In person at Literary Arts,

925 SW Washington St., Portland, Oregon

Here is an opportunity to share or listen to one page of work in progress from talented writers from everywhere. Come with a single page of work and sign up to read — or come to listen and prepare to be inspired. Hosted by Emme Lund.

Oregon Book Awards: Submission Deadline

Submissions due Friday, September 8, 2023 by 5pm

Complete guidelines for the 2024 Oregon Book Awards are here, and guidelines for the award in Graphic Literature are here.

The Oregon Book Awards program honors the state’s finest accomplishments by Oregon writers who work in the genres of poetry, fiction, graphic literature, drama, literary nonfiction and literature for young readers. The finalists for the 2024 Oregon Book Awards will be announced in January 2024, and the winners will be announced at the Oregon Book Awards Ceremony in April 2024.

Oregon Book Awards:

Special Awards

Nomination Deadline

Nomination deadline is Friday, September 8, 2023 by 5pm

Full guidelines and the nomination form can be found here.

As part of the Oregon Book Awards, Literary Arts offers three awards that recognize significant contributions to Oregon’s literary culture:

The Charles Erskine Scott Wood Distinguished Writer Award is presented to an Oregon author in recognition of an enduring, substantial literary career.

is presented to an Oregon author in recognition of an enduring, substantial literary career. The Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award is presented to a person or organization in recognition of significant contributions that have enriched Oregon’s literary community.

is presented to a person or organization in recognition of significant contributions that have enriched Oregon’s literary community. The Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award is presented to a person or organization in recognition of significant contributions that have enriched Oregon’s young readers.

