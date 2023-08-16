Jobe Fortner in Concert August 26

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Owners Association)

The Sunriver Owners Association (SROA) is proud to present singer/songwriter Jobe Fortner in SHARC’s John Gray Amphitheater on August 26. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are $39 to SROA members; $45 general admission. Please note that processing fees will be applied at checkout. Tickets will only be sold through the ticket site, not at SHARC or SROA.

About Jobe Fortner

Touring the country since 2015, Fortner has performed with some of today’s top music talents, including Luke Combs, Riley Green, Dwight Yoakam, Cody Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Billy Currington, The Cadillac Three and more.

An up-and-coming artist, Fortner’s latest release, “What I Believe,” screams his passion for his gospel, mountain living and Southern rock upbringing. Fortner moved to Nashville in 2016, and the rest is history.

Click here to purchase tickets and listen to his music.