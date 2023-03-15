Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

A Bluegrass Jam Sesh

Presented by Relix, three legendary bluegrass bands, Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon, will each play full jamming sets all in one night! This tour is unique in that the order of the bands will change every stop, but they’re not going to announce the lineup in advance. Join the excitement Saturday, June 24!

Online Presale:

Thursday, March 16 at 10am

CODE: HOODOO

General Onsale:

Friday, March 17 at 10am online or

in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Learn More

bendconcerts.com