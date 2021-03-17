Your Truck My Trailer — Second Single by John Harvey Set for Release

Your Truck My Trailer, the second single from John Harvey’s forthcoming EP, will be released Friday, March 26. Your Truck My Trailer has a modern country-rock feel that takes a spin on hooking up.

John Harvey explains, “During lockdown, my friends were all taking their RVs, campers and trailers and getting out of town. I wanted to do the same. But being single I couldn’t afford a truck and trailer. So, I thought I just needed to find a partner with either a truck or trailer and we could hook them up.” Your Truck My Trailer is a fun, upbeat story of starting over from a troubled time. With fresh, country metaphors the song explores the possibilities of a new beginning. John Harvey wrote, recorded, produced and mixed the track.

Debut EP Someday

Your Truck My Trailer is the second single from John Harvey’s upcoming debut EP planned for release in late April 2020. His first single, called Let’s Do It was released on February 12, 2021. The EP will include five songs all written and recorded by John Harvey. Preview the new single at johnharveysongs.com/music.

About John Harvey

John Harvey lives and records in his home studio in Bend, Oregon. He’s a Northwest boy born and raised in Idaho, moved to Washington and for the past 10 years has called Central Oregon his home. Shortly after moving to Bend, Harvey formed The Django Band duo playing favorite Django Reinhardt tunes. He then formed an americana/folk duo called Jupiter and Teardrop playing local venues and festivals. Follow John Harvey on Instagram @johnharveysongs.